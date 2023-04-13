ZimEye
We have traversed across the breadth and width of Zimbabwe preaching the gospel of change. From Forbes to Dombodema in Bulilima and Beitbridge to Rushinga. We are not dead, we are alive to the generational task at hand. pic.twitter.com/rMRvwzWbPa— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) April 11, 2023
We have traversed across the breadth and width of Zimbabwe preaching the gospel of change. From Forbes to Dombodema in Bulilima and Beitbridge to Rushinga. We are not dead, we are alive to the generational task at hand. pic.twitter.com/rMRvwzWbPa