Zanu PF is rigging 2023 and CCC and povo are participating out of greed and ignorance. It’s insane!

Spread the love

By Wilbert Mukori- Zanu PF is rigging the 2023 elections. There will be no verified voters’ roll, no free public media, 3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora will be denied the vote, thousands of rural voters will be frogmarched to vote for Zanu PF, etc., etc.

Why is Zanu PF rigging the 2023 elections?

Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF friends have alway believed they had the right to rule Zimbabwe, right of conquest, as the party that defeated the white colonial regime in the war of independence. And what better way to secure that right than by rigging the elections.

The longer Zanu PF has stayed in power the more it has become obvious to the people that the party leaders were corrupt, incompetent and murderous thugs and therefore not fit to rule. And so to retain power the party has resorted to more and more ruthless vote rigging measures including the capture of state institutions; bribing officials, critics and opposition; and use of wanton violence. There is already a mountain of evidence to prove that Zanu PF is rigging the 2023 elections.

The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect MDC/CCC leaders on the understanding they would implemented the necessary democratic change to end the Zanu PF dictatorship.

Alas! After 23 year, 5 of which in the GNU MDC/CCC leaders have failed to implement even one democratic reform. Worse still, since the GNU debacle, MDC/CCC have participated in the flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy and thus perpetuating the dictatorship.

What is really infuriating about MDC/CCC leader is that they know the sheer futility of participating in these flawed elections and yet continue doing it out of greed, as David Coltart admitted.

“The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn’t now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2013) elections,” confessed Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.

“The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility.”

Coltart was an MDC-N Minister in the 2008 to 2013 GNU and is the Treasurer General in the CCC.

So Zanu PF are rigging these elections and denying the millions of Zimbabweans the fundamental right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country because the party cannot risk losing its iron grip on power by holding free, fair and credible elections. MDC/CCC sold out on reforms and are selling out now by participating in flawed elections to perpetuate the Zanu PF dictatorship because Chamisa and et al are corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent.

Why are the ordinary Zimbabwean participating in these flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy?

The Zimbabwe populous can be divided into two groups;

those who are politically powerless to stop the Zanu PF dictatorship, whether or not they understand what is going on is irrelevant. Zanu PF leaders have retained the coercive power from the liberation war days and abusing the state security services. The rural folk are as helpless as medieval serfs under their Zanu PF operative landlords. When you are looking up the business end of an AK47 rifle, it is unwise to argue.

the urban voters are not, as a rule, under the Zanu PF yoke, they should be better informed but, alas, they are not. It is disheartening that many urban voters have no clue the primary purpose of the 2008 to 2013 GNU was to implement reforms much less that MDC sold out, for example. Chamisa and company have conned them into believing in the oxymoronic nonsense of “winning rigged elections” even after 43 years of Zanu PF rigging and winning these elections.

Zimbabwe is a failed state because we have a corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical ruling party whose leaders believe they have the right to rule regardless of their disastrous 43 years in power track record. Our political situation has been made worse by the MDC/CCC who have wasted the many golden opportunities implement the democratic reforms and end the dictatorship. The sell-out are now participating in the flawed election to keep Zanu PF in power for a share of the spoils of power. And to crown it all we have politically and/or intellectually powerless electorate to demand their right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country.

Zanu PF is rigging the 2023 elections and both CCC and the populous are once again, for the umpteenth time in 43 year, foolishly participating to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed and ignorance respectively. Of course, this is inane; the more so since we should have, by now, proscribed any effective cure to the tyrannical zeal, to the insatiable greed and to the ignorance born out of mental idleness!

Zimbabwe is a failed state and until cure ourselves of the curse of rigged elections and bad governance this nation will continue to sink deeper and deeper into this hell-on-earth Zanu PF has landed us in. Those who will not learn from the past are destined to repeat the same mistakes and pay dearly with each repeat until they learn!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...