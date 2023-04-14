Mugabe Warned Me To Stay away From Snake Oil Churches ED Now Frequent, Says Mzembi

By A Correspondent| Former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi has revealed details of what the late former President Robert Mugabe told him about the Pentecostal churches being frequented by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Posting on Twitter Friday morning, Mzembi said Mugabe told him to stay away from “snake oil church salesmen”.

“Mugabe in one of his twilight Cabinet sessions told us to stay away from these snake oil Church salesmen. Leave them to Mohadi Mushohwe Chikwinya and your deputy he addressed me directly in Cabinet. You are Catholic I don’t want you to mix with them,” said Mzembi.

Mnangagwa and his cabinet including Oppah Muchinguri had a busy Easter holiday as they were pictured attending services at various mass churches in a move widely seen as campaigning ahead of the watershed 2023 polls set for August.

