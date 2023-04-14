Victory Is Upon Us- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has taken a swipe at his main political rival, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa pointing out that the Zanu PF President does not have the capacity to rebuild the country.

Mr Mnangagwa’s nyika inovakwa nevene vayo mantra is therefore useless and ineffective, according to President Chamisa.

In a statement posted on CCC’s official Facebook page, President Chamisa said :

“WE ARE NATION BUILDERS: We’re nation builders and our pre-occupation is to win a Nation not Election. We can’t have a nation with a non-functional economy.

Nation builders don’t divide but unite. Nation builders are not driven by hate but by love. Nation builders don’t see enemies in the next man or woman but they see patriots and friends.

We must win this nation for Change. We must win Zimbabwe for Change.”

