WestProp Holdings CEO Scoops Another Accolade

By A Correspondent- WestProp Holdings top management lived up to their billing on Thursday night scooping diamond awards in the Megafest Business Leadership awards held at the sparkling Cresta Lodge.

Westprop Holdings Chief executive Mr Ken Sharpe was adjudged the 2022 top businessman of the year and walked home with a floating trophy, certificate and a glass plaque.

The award was received on his behalf by the company’s public relations manager Mr Michael Chideme.

Company chief operating officer Mrs Tatiana Ellis walked home the Diamond winner- Female Executive of the year.

The accolades confirm WestProp Holdings Pvt Ltd leadership role in the real estate business.

In an interview after the awards Mr Sharpe reaffirmed his commitment to help build Zimbabwe and ensure that Harare’s landscape compares with the beauty and splendor of Dubai.

“Our strategic vision to put one billion bricks in the ground by 2050 will see us effectively changing Harare’s landscape and grow the local economy through employment creation whilst at the same time creating live, work, shop and play lifestyle communities that respond to the needs of our customers,” he said.

Mrs Ellis was upbeat and dedicated the ward to all women and the girl child.

“It’s a proud moment for me as a woman. I dedicate this award to all women. Women can also do it. The award has instilled in me the power to continue working hard and inspire other women to also work hard and get recognition,” she said.

Top executives at WestProp Holdings are not new to winning. Over the years they have literally dominated awards ceremonies.

