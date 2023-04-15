2023: Time To Bury Corrupt Zanu PF Regime- Biti

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC vice president Hon Tendai Laxton Biti has urged young people to stand up and bury the Zanu PF regime in the coming polls.

The hard-hitting politician said young people have the opportunity to remove the regime in the 2023 polls by voting in numbers.

Said Hon Biti in a brief statement:

Dear Young People:

You should take the 2023 election personal.

This is an opportunity for you to peacefully burry the corrupt ZANU-PF government & witness the establishment of a functional government that can create jobs for us.

Let’s #RegisterToVoteZW.

