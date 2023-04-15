Bail conditions for Budirio 25 relaxed

By A Correspondent| The bail conditions for the CCC supporters arrested at a party meeting in Budiriro in January 2023 have been relaxed. The 26 now report to their nearest police station every last Friday of the month, instead of once every week.

The conditions were relaxed after their lawyer, Lynnet Phiri, from the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, made an application for a variation of bail reporting conditions.

The State opposed the application arguing the reporting conditions were already lenient and a safeguard against abscondment.

The Court granted the application for variation of the bail conditions stating that the State suffered no prejudice.

They will be back in court on 18 May 2023 for trial.

