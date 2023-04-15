Chaos As Zanu PF Nullifies Primary Election Results

THE rerun for the inconclusive ZANU PF primary elections is set for this Saturday and Sunday with candidates vying to represent the party in five constituencies.

The first four constituencies will have their primary elections rerun this Saturday, while Insiza South will conduct its elections on Saturday, April 22 to pave way for the installation of Chief Maduna on Saturday.

ZANU PF National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha said vote counting should be done by 6 pm on the same day.

“Reruns are now slated on Saturday 15th of April with polling stations opening at 0700 and closing at 3 pm and immediately after 3 pm counting will start and by 6 pm, counting will be done but they will remain preliminary results to be announced on Monday,” he said.

Dr Bimha added that politburo members will be deployed in each constituency while central committee members will be at each polling station to ensure a smooth process.

“To have smooth reruns, two Politburo members will be deployed per constituency and will be stationed at the command centre. Polling stations will have central committee members and they don’t come from that province same applies to PB members and presiding officers are undergoing a one-day workshop,” he said.

All candidates will meet at the party Headquarters this Friday for a special briefing regarding their conduct as well as that of their supporters.- ZBC News

