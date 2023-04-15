Chelsea To Release 8 Players

Spread the love

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to release eight players at the end of the season if the team fail to qualify for the Champions League.

According English outlet, The Mirror, the club’s hierarchy is considering trimming the bloated squad and its spiraling wage bill, as well as dealing with reported losses of £121.3m for the 2021/22 financial year.

At least eight players have been linked with exits, with Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek leading the list.

Mount still has a year left on his contract and rejected several offers to extend his stay. He is wanted by Liverpool and Manchester City.

N’Golo Kante’s future is also in doubt as his current deal expires this summer and has yet to commit to a new contract despite the club’s optimism that he will stay.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech look certain to be leaving at the end of the season.

There are doubts over Christian Pulisic, while the club will have to make a final decision on Mateo Kovacic who is entering the final year of his contract.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...