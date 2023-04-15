Mnangagwa Is King Of Gold Mafia – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has pinpointed Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa as the king of the gold mafia.

This follows the release of the powerful Al Jazeera documentary on gold looting in Zimbabwe.

In a strong statement, President Chamisa condemned the rampant looting of gold by the Zanu PF regime.

“LEADERS SET THE TONE & EXAMPLE and all others follow. Having just finished watching #GoldMafia4, now the world knows who the King of the #GoldMafia is. Zimbabwe is very rich but presided over by greedy, plunder, looting, and stinking corruption. Heads must roll.

It can’t be as usual in government. Leaders must not be lovers of gold. This we must end,” President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page.

