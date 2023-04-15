ZIFA Responds To Nelson Warriors Snub

National teams general manager Wellington Mpandare has responded to Reiss Nelson’s remarks about his nationality.

The Arsenal star, born to a British mother and a Zimbabwean father, has played for the England youth teams, but can choose to play for Zimbabwe at senior level.

Nelson ended any hopes of him being persuaded to don the gold and green Warriors strip, by categorically stating that he is not from Zimbabwe.

Mpandare, who has over the years tried to persuade the 23-year-old to play for Zimbabwe, admits Nelson choosing Jamaica over the Warriors is sad, but his decision will be respected

“It’s sad that (Reiss) Nelson chose not to represent Zimbabwe, but life goes on for us,” Mpandare told Soccer24.

“We would have loved to have him as part of the Warriors, but unfortunately, he chose his mother’s country of birth.

It’s a closed chapter. There are so many players eligible to represent Zimbabwe, and our only prayer is that international football returns soon,” added Mpandare. – Soccer24 News

