Bosso Boss Blasts Government

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has sensationally claimed government ordered the postponement of his side’s league match against Dynamos to prevent the Harare giants from losing.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) ordered the postponement of the eagerly awaited clash, scheduled for Saturday at Babourfields Stadium, to allow the old foes to participate in the Independence Cup on April 18.

But Brito was not impressed by the decision, saying it was done to prevent Dynamos from losing the potentially explosive clash.

“This decision was only to protect Dynamos because they came from two draws, they have injured players and are in a bad state. We cannot runaway from this, that decision was not taken to protect football but just to protect Dynamos.,” Brito told journalists on Thursday.

“Even as it stood, they were a bit afraid of this match.

“Right now we need to respect the decision. The next game is against them but they are staying in Harare, fresh and we need to travel,” added the Portugese.- Soccer24 News

