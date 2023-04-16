Caps United Face FC Platinum Test

REIGNING Champions FC Platinum are looking at nothing but maximum points when they make the long trip to Harare to face one of their biggest rivals CAPS United on Sunday.

After the postponement of the Highlanders and Dynamos match, this fixture pitting two of the country’s fervent giants FC Platinum and CAPS United promises to be an explosive encounter as the Green Machine will be seeking to break a six-year jinx.

The encounter has been dubbed an intriguing battle of wits between childhood friends, Norman Mapeza and Lloyd Chitembwe who fancy the hyped passing game.

The defending champions are walking with a spring in their step after an impressive win over Bulawayo Chiefs last week.

While admitting the difference in magnitude of the two teams, Bulawayo Chiefs and CAPS United, Mapeza believes his men will deliver again when they visit Harare.

“We lost our sister during the week and I have been talking to the boys about this fixture. CAPS are doing very well and we know the type of challenges we are going to face but what is important is to come back home with a result,” he said.

FC Platinum have dominated the two clubs’ encounters winning two games and drawing five times.- ZBC News

