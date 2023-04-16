Dinha “Humbles” Ziyambi Ziyambi In Primaries Re-run

By A Correspondent- Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi lost to Maruva Mercy Dinha again in the ZANU PF Primary elections rerun in Zvimba West yesterday.

This time Dinha beat Ziyambi by a bigger margin.

Reports indicate that almost 2 000 ZANU PF members who voted for Ziyambi in the initial election abandoned him in the rerun.

Ziyambi reportedly garnered 2 331 votes while Dinha won 6 022 votes in the rerun.

In elections held on 25 March, Dinha garnered 4 104. Ziyambi came out second, with 4 074 votes.

