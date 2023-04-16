Mbudzi Interchange Project Behind Schedule

By A Correspondent- The Mbudzi Interchange project is running behind schedule as the contractor is still to access the area occupied by property owners who are awaiting compensation from the government.

This was said by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Amos Marawa, during a recent tour of the project by the media.

NewZimbabwe.com quoted Marawa as saying the Government is yet to reach an agreement with only one property owner and this had slowed down progress. He said:

We are behind schedule. The government is committed to paying property holders. Negotiations came too late and thus delayed the compensation to the property holders. So far, agreements have been made with the affected people except for one that is still outstanding. We have signed settlement agreements with 51 property holders except for one.

Marawa said of the US$34 million needed to compensate the affected people, the government had paid US$12 million to 19 property holders.

Moreover, 95 other leaseholders within the project space will be relocated. The Government committed to service the land and build three-roomed chore houses for each. Said Marawa:

Government will compensate affected property owners in the next two months. It will reconsider and reconstruct the programming consolidated dates after June.

So far, the government is happy with the quality of the work which is being undertaken by a private contractor (Fossils Mines) at a cost of US$88 million.

The project started on 18 September 2022 and was scheduled to be completed by 17 March 2023.

Marawa said a new expected completion date will be set in June.

The project has 13 interchange bridges as well as 15km of interchange roads and service roads. Four bridges are above 90% complete.

