President Chamisa Demands Voters Roll

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Today( Friday) we met with the SADC Secretariat & its Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC) to discuss a plethora of issues related to the upcoming harmonized elections. Among other issues discussed include the voters’ roll, the persecution of our change champion, Hon Job Sikhala, violence against our members & their arbitrary arrests, weaponization of the law against innocent citizens, delimitation, the banning of more than 60 of our meetings and rallies and the politicization of state media.

We also had an opportunity to present our PREPARE document as well as our our concerns as we approach the watershed harmonized elections.

