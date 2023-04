Release Wiwa, Arrest Gold Looters

Spread the love

Statement by the Citizens Coalition for Change

FREE WIWA: Sikhala has spent 305 days in pre trial detention for a crime he didn’t commit.

In a normal country, real criminals who are stealing our natural resources would have been behind bars. But sadly that can’t happen in a dictatorship country where laws are designed to protect criminals more than law-abiding citizens. #FreeWiwa #FreeSikhala- CCC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...