West Prop VFEX Listing In Limbo

By A Correspondent| Listing of West Prop on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange is now in limbo after companies with outstanding matters against entities linked to Kenneth Raydon Sharpe before the court wrote to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe.

In a letter gleaned by ZimEye, Fairclot Investments, Coolfitch Investments, Glasswing Investments, Halinka Investments and Mr Georgios Katsimberis wrote to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ) accusing West Prop of misrepresenting facts about the status of litigation cases against them.

They said West Prop failed to be open to the public about matters that could have a bearing on the value of securities the company will offer for trade.

In a letter to VFEX CEO, Mutumbwa Mugabe and Partners allege that WestProp made false statements in its report on ongoing litigation claiming that the company failed to disclose the true extent of its legal troubles therefore making potential breaches of the Securities and Exchange Act.

“Paragraph 7.7.2 of the Prospectus, which is found on page 36 thereof, as read with Appendix 3 thereto (“Appendix 3”) provides a “litigation report” from the Issuer’s legal practitioners: Scanlen & Holderness. In this so-called litigation report, certain disclosures are made, the paucity of which is the primary reason for our letter.

“Our clients believe, with good reason, that Appendix 3 has been deliberately crafted with very little detail in order to mislead. Our clients believe further that certain crucial litigation with the potential to materially affect the value of the securities being registered has been omitted with the result (if not the aim) that potential investors are likely to be misled as to the true value of the securities being offered by the Issuer,” the group’s lawyers Mutumbwa, Mugabe and Partners said in their letter.

They accused West Prop of publishing a prospectus containing inaccurate statements and ommisions which would be detrimental to investors.

“It is in this light that we wish to draw your attention to a number of legal cases that are in our clients view ought to have been included in the litigation report if the aim of such a report was as intended by the guidance: to present an accurate picture of the litigation that might impact on the value of securities being offered for trade.

We invite your good offices to take all measures to ensure that the integrity of the VFEX, and indeed any securities exchange in Zimbabwe is maintained. We believe that, that can only be possible if investors are given full access to all relevant and pertinent information regarding all securities listed or about to be so listed. Our clients believe that this was not done here and that if anything the listing must not be allowed to go ahead without corrective action having been taken.

It would be a dereliction of the duty to offer high levels of investor protection, confidence and trust if questions around the integrity of the information provided in support of a floatation were not investigated. Particularly where such questions raised the very real impression of market manipulation and financial crime.

