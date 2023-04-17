Chamisa Pleads With SADC To Ensure Free And Fair Elections

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s pleas have finally been heard.

He sat down for over three hours with a SADC delegation.

Chamisa has written to the bloc three times before, begging for intervention in the political crisis.

SADC’s Electoral Advisory Council is in the country ahead of crucial elections later this year.

It also met the governing Zanu-PF, other political parties, civil society and the media.

Chamisa says he was able to pour his heart out on the dire political situation.

The delegation is expected to meet UN resident coordinators and ambassadors from SADC countries in Zimbabwe next week.

-SADC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...