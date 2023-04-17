Fadzayi Mahere Undresses Hopewell Chin’ono, Says The Noise-Making Activist Has A Dirty Agenda

By-Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has accused journalist and Government critic Hopewell Chin’ono of spreading malicious information about the opposition party.

Chin’ono claimed that CCC has failed to field candidates in some constituencies and wards in Manicaland and Mashonaland West provinces.

In response, Mahere said the party accepts constructive criticism and respects freedom of expression but will not be swayed by people with a “dirty agenda”. She said:

Why not be respectful enough to allow the Independent Selection Panel to complete its work instead of churning out malicious disinformation?

Wait for due process and official announcements instead of getting ahead of yourself with erroneous reporting. This is regrettable.

Journalism, constructive criticism and freedom of expression are good. Having a dirty agenda is not.

We won’t stop working hard, holding the Govt to account, speaking out against corruption, mobilizing the masses & fighting to win Zimbabwe for change.

Chin’ono, who recently clashed on social media with CCC activists after claiming the opposition in Zimbabwe was as dead as a Dodo, claimed that CCC was finding it difficult to find candidates in some rural areas. He tweeted:

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, CCC is struggling to find candidates in some rural areas. In Chamanimani, only 1 candidate was nominated in 22 wards.

Only 1 MP candidate was nominated for the 2 Chimanimani constituencies. Over 24 Mashonaland West wards don’t have candidates.

CCC recently conducted a candidate nomination process that will go through stages until a candidate to represent the party is selected.

The CCC nomination has four stages; nomination, verification, stakeholder consultations, citizen caucus where candidates will be expected to deliver a manifesto.

