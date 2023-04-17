Harare Man In Soup Over “ED Is A Failure” Slur

Spread the love

A HARARE man has been arrested on charges of insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he allegedly said the Zanu PF leader was a failure and would lose the elections expected in August this year.

Dumisani Dangirwa (43) appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Thursday and was remanded in custody pending bail application.

Prosecutors said on April 7, Dangirwa was at corner Bank Street and Cameroon Street and was heard by the complainant, a police officer, shouting that Mnangagwa was failing to run the country. He went on to say Mnangagwa would lose the elections.

The complainant identified himself as a police officer and ordered the accused to stop insulting the President.

It is alleged that Dangirwa became violent and slapped him. The court heard that Dangirwa continued pursuing the police officer saying: “wakajaidzwa munhu waMnangagwa (you are too spoiled you Mnangagwa supporter)” while shouting other 0bscenities.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...