Mnangagwa Praises Traditional Leaders

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the concerns of the community must always be advanced and their priority issues given due attention.

He said this while presiding over the installation of Mr Dambisamahubo Mafu as the new Chief Maduna in Insiza Matabeleland South province.

“Traditional leaders are a vital cog and key institutional component in development, as they nurture people-driven and grassroots innovations with regards to improving the quality of lives of communities. Chief Maduna’s rich background and wealth of experience will undoubtedly see him quickly acquainted with our national Constitution, Traditional Leaders Act and Rural District Councils Act, as some of the source documents which impact the duties and roles of traditional leaders. As we journey towards the realisation of Vision 2030, My Government is championing and promoting development programmes and projects that no one and no place is left behind.

“More importantly, as an ex-officio member of the Insiza Rural District Council, I trust that Chief Maduna’s will be a motivation and provide the requisite guidance in the implementation of initiatives under the Devolution and Decentralisation programmes. The concerns of the community must always be advanced and their priority issues are given due attention. It is through our traditional leaders that Government is brought closer to communities, to make it more accessible; responsive and accountable. This reinforces community resilience anchored by our traditional leaders, who are the custodians of our land, culture and natural resource endowments of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. In keeping with the Whole of Government and Society Approach, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including Rural District Councils, among other development partners, are urged to work closely with traditional leaders,” said the President.

The ceremony honouring the legacy of Chief Maduna the First, who led the Godlwayo military regiment and resisted colonial subjugation.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Zimbabwe and indeed on my own behalf, I want to congratulate the Maduna Clan on the installation of Mr Dambisamahubo Mafu as Substantive Chief Maduna. Amhlophe, Makorokoto. The Maduna Chieftainship is passed down from the father to the eldest son. It derives its roots from the Nguni tribe who migrated from South Africa in the 1850s, led by Dambisamahubo Mafu the great-great-grandfather of Chief Maduna as the Godlwayo Regiment leader. Settling first in the Malungwane area in Umzingwane,” narrated President Mnangagwa.

Mr Mafu has been acting Chief Maduna following the death of his father Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu in February 2021.

The event, which took place at Dekezi High School in Filabusi, attracted a lot of people because of its historical significance, with some of the wards in the region bringing cows to contribute to the festivities.

The installation of Mr Dambisamahubo Mafu as the new Chief Maduna has been hailed as it will ensure the continuation of the rich cultural heritage of the people.

Mr Mafu has a long history of activism and community service.

Said the President, “I commend you for the smooth and swift manner with which you handled this matter. Born in the Kaizen Godlwayo Communal Lands in Insiza, Chief Maduna is a holder of a Chartered Accounting Certificate from the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administration of Southern Africa and a Diploma in Education from Hillside Teachers College. He served our country in the education sector, where he taught in several schools, including at St Josephs and also worked at companies such as Netcom Solutions, World Vision South Africa, Amtec Motors and Wilsgroove Ware Pottery. He held senior managerial positions in some of these companies as Accounting Manager, as well as Finance and Human Resources Manager. Following his retirement, he is now an established farmer, here in Insiza. He has worked tirelessly to promote the welfare of the people of Godlwayo, especially in the areas of health education and economic development.”

President Mnangagwa also urged the people to rally behind his call for unity and peace during the coming general elections.

“As we approach the upcoming 2023 Harmonised General Elections, I call upon the people of Insiza, and Matabeleland South in general, to continue to say no to violence, hate speech, regionalism and tribalism. We are all Zimbabweans, united by one flag, from Plumtree to Mutare, from Beitbridge to Chirundu.”- ZBC News

