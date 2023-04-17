Mnangagwa Says He Has Accepted King Charles III Coronation Invitation

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that he has accepted an invitation to attend King Charles III coronation.

Posting on Twitter, Mnangagwa expressed excitement for the gesture shown by King Charles to invite him to such a high profile event that is likely to international attention.

“I’m most excited to announce that I have accepted an invitation to the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. Yesterday I met with the British Ambassador, Melanie Robinson. We also discussed trade, investment, and the special relationship between Zimbabwe and the UK,” said Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe and United Kingdom have had frosty relations since around 2000 due to the late former leader President Robert Mugabe’s move to violently grab land from former white settlers.

UK later imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe citing human rights violations and lack of rule of law.

UK’s latest move will come as sweet news to Mnangagwa who has been on a re-engagement offensive targeting countries deemed hostile to Zimbabwe.

