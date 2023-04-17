Mthuli Ncube Unveils Cowdray Park Development Agenda

By A Correspondent- Zanu-PF Politburo member and Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has set his Cowdray Park Development Agenda in motion with the drilling of 24 boreholes. The boreholes are part of a number of development projects that are meant to transform the lives of the people in Cowdray Park.

The boreholes are located in strategic areas around Cowdray Park and will address the issue of water shortages in the area. The water shortages are caused by the city council’s water-shedding schedule.

In addition to the boreholes, Professor Ncube has also promised to install 32 electricity transformers in Cowdray Park. The transformers will address the issue of power outages in the area.

Professor Ncube is representing ZANU-PF in the forthcoming elections in Cowdray Park constituency. He went in unchallenged in the just ended party primary elections in the newly established constituency.

The development projects that Professor Ncube is spearheading are a sign of his commitment to improving the lives of the people in Cowdray Park. The projects are also a sign of his confidence in the people of Cowdray Park.

