16 April 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our colleague and fellow journalist Idah Mhetu who was working for Zimbabwe Broadcasting Cooperation (ZBC) as a photographer. She passed away after a short illness.

Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. We know that words cannot express the pain and sorrow that they feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

As the National Association of Freelance Journalists (NAFJ), we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. She was a shining star in the world of journalism and her contribution to the field will never be forgotten.

To her colleagues and friends at ZBC, we offer our condolences and support. Losing a member of your team is never easy, but we know that you will carry her spirit with you always.

May she rest in peace and her memory continue to inspire us all.

Famba Zvakanaka Idah

Issued by NAFJ Secretariat

