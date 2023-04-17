WERDIT INDEPENDENCE DAY COMMEMORATIONS STATEMENT

Wedza Residents Development Initiative Trust (WERDIT) joins the nation in commemorating the 43rd Independence Anniversary.

On this important day, we pay tribute to fallen and living heroes and heroines for their sacrifices in the fight for an independent Zimbabwe.

As we commemorate Independence Day, WERDIT reiterates its commitment to peace, tolerance and equality.

The colonial era was characterized by the economic, social and political domination of bonafide Zimbabweans by the white minority. Chief among the grievances for Zimbabweans against the settler colonial rule was land which was predominantly owned by the whites.

Socially the blacks were second class citizens in accessing the basic services whilst all their fundamental rights and freedoms were suppressed.

The political and civic rights including the right to vote were equally suppressed and only the white minority enjoyed these without impunity.

The Independence as ushered in on the 18th of April brought the majority rule as Zimbabweans started to access equal opportunities in all the sectors.

The 43rd Anniversary of our Independence which is now at hand is therefore a platform to take a stock on the progress which we have made in terms of preserving the gains of our independence both as state and non-state actors.

As WERDIT our focus has been on promoting participatory development whereby the residents are at the centre of key decision making processes.

This was mainly achieved through a multiplicity of interfaces and engagements between duty bearers and rights holders in ensuring that duty bearers improve their responsiveness in attaining their constitutional obligations.

In this regard WERDIT has used various ways to create platforms for the duty bearers and rights holders to have ensured meaningful participation of diverse residents groups in development processes.

WERDIT has successfully managed to bring rapport between the residents and key government offices including the District Development Coordinator’s (DDC) Office, Rural District Council, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), and Ministries of Health, Women Affairs and Social Welfare among many others on critical issues concerning communities.

The areas where collaborations between WERDIT and the above sectors were made include citizen participation in Budget Consultative meetings which were generally characterized by massive before the intervention of WERDIT.

Equally civic education on devolution and National Development Strategy 1 were collaboratively done with the relevant government departments and ward councilors.

This culminated in the increased participation of residents in district governance issues.

Through the WERDIT Peace Building and Conflict Management project the DDC’s office managed to reach out to all the communities to ameliorate the conflicts including boundary disputes, traditional leadership wrangles and scramble for natural and environmental resources.

As we continue to cherish the gains of our independence WERDIT vows to continue on its path to ensure the residents remain at the centre of making decisions for their district.

As WERDIT, we shall continue to fight for the voice of the generality in decision making to be recognized. This we will do through peaceful and constitutional means.

We firmly believe that all residents regardless of their background and persuasion should meaningfully participate in decision making and development in the district.

Happy Independence Day Zimbabwe.

