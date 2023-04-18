Chatunga Mugabe Arrested

Spread the love

By-The former and late President Robert Mugabe’s second son, Bellarmine Chatunga, has been arrested and arraigned before the courts for violence.

Chatunga, 25, was arrested last week after he and his accomplice, Tatenda Chinyuku, allegedly smashed a window panel of a car belonging to one Lazarus Pairemanzi.

They appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Friday, facing two counts of malicious damage to property and assault before being remanded out of custody.

The pair was meant to appear before the court yesterday for the withdrawal of their case but only Chinyuku made an appearance.

The court then ordered him to appear back in court on May 30 for routine remand before issuing a warrant of arrest for Mugabe.

The State is alleging that sometime last week, the two cornered Pairemanzi and began accusing him of driving improperly.

They then allegedly damaged his motor vehicle before taking him out of the vehicle and assaulting him.

“On the 11th day of April 2023 and along Samora Machel towards 7th street and at around 1830hrs the complainant was driving his motor vehicle and the accused persons approached the complainant with an unmarked Mercedes Benz and blocked him.

“The accused persons then disembarked from their vehicle and went to the complainant accusing him of driving in a bad manner.

“The complainant closed his window and the accused persons then damaged the right window panel of the complainant’s vehicle,” read the court documents.

“After the accused persons damaged the complainant’s window panel as alleged in count one the accused persons further went on to assault the complainant with clenched fist and open hands on the face and head several times. The accused acted unlawfully.” Daily News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...