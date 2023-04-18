Copper Thieves Were Former Workers Returning To Steal

ZRP cops in Bulawayo have arrested two former Pretoria Portland Company employees who were caught red handed stealing copper cables worth US$8 610.

The pair had their contracts terminated in March this year and they hatched an idea to steal cables from the company’s storage yard.

Confirming the incident, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Tinotenda Chitsere and Trymore Mudenda were spotted stealing the cables leading to their arrest.

“On April 9, at around 1AM, the two broke into a storage yard of the company. They stole five rolls of 20m x 16 mm four core armoured copper cables and 13 bundles of 30mm x 16 mm overhead copper cables. The accused persons carried the copper cables out of the premises and hid them in a bushy area close to the storage yard,” said Insp Ncube.

“While stealing, the accused persons were seen and identified by one of the employees a male adult aged 33 years who resides in the company compound who once worked with them, he alerted the security guards who tried to apprehend them but they ran away leaving the stolen copper cables in the bushy area.”

Insp Ncube said the matter was reported to police and investigations were carried out leading to the arrest of the men at their places of residence.

“The total value stolen is US$ 8 610 and all was recovered. The suspects are assisting police with investigations since their actions indicate that they deal in copper cables. We appeal to members of the public to continue exposing and reporting such or similar people to the police,” he added. -state media

