Government Has Neglected Us- Chief Masuku

Matobo district has lamented that 23 years after people were settled in Mcwazini village, the area still has no social amenities such as schools, clinics and dip-tanks.

Chief Masuku told a village meeting at Mcwazini recently that people in the area, who were settled during the land reform programme in 2000, also face serious water challenges.

“There is no development in this village in terms of shops, clinics, schools, dams as well as dip tanks,” Masuku said.

“No one can live in an area where there are no social amenities. There are 251 homesteads here.”

According to Masuku, the nearest clinics are over 10km away, denying villagers access to primary health care services.

Learners also have to walk some punishing 20km to the nearest schools, a situation that he said is to blame for the high number of school dropouts. Chief Masuku said a lot of farmers in the area have lost a number of their cattle due to lack of a dip tanks.- Southern Eye

