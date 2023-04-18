Horrific Crash In Chivhu

At least 12 passengers aboard a Harare bound Timboom bus are confined dead following a horrific road traffic accident that happened this Sunday morning along the Chivhu-Murambinda road.

Police said Sunday the bus had 40 passengers on board.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident in which a Harare bound Timboom bus which had 40 passengers crashed at the five kilometre peg along Chivhu-Murambinda Road on 16/04/23 at 0630 hours. 12 people including the driver died.

“Police details are still attending to the accident. More details will be released in due course,” police said.

The tragic incident follows a blood Easter holiday in which at least 30 people were killed in 288 countrywide road traffic accidents recorded over the just religious holiday.- ZimLive

