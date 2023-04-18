Police Press More Charges Against Sikhala

By-Authorities in Harare have pressed fresh charges against the CCC deputy chair, Job Sikhala.

The Zengeza West lawmaker has since been summoned to the courts, where he will appear Thursday on an alleged disorderly conduct charge, bringing to four the cases he is facing after being denied bail on the other three.

The Sikhala remained on pre-trial detention for ten months after his arrest in June last year.

Sikhala was arrested for allegedly inciting public violence and disturbing police investigations following the murder of Moreblessing Ali of Nyatsime in 2022.

His allies, who call themselves Friends of the Job Sikhala Trust, told NewsDay Monday that the new charge of disorderly conduct is a deliberate attempt to keep Sikhala in prison until after the forthcoming elections.

The spokesperson of Friends of the Job Sikhala Trust Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo said:

The trust notes with deep sadness the perpetual persecution of Mr. Sikhala. But the regime has made it clearer that this is nothing but a political battle as compared to legal which now calls for political action, we now need to speak with the voice of the oppressed.

Regrettably, this is a well-calculated, deliberate effort to lock Job Sikhala behind bars beyond the forthcoming elections.

CCC insists Sikhala is a political prisoner and is facing trumped-up charges.

In September 2022, constitutional law expert Lovemore Madhuku suggested that political dialogue between CCC and ZANU PF will facilitate Sikhala’s release.

He said CCC’s refusal to talk with ZANU PF was behind Sikhala’s continued incarceration.

