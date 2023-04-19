Man Breaks Into Company Offices In Bid To See Ex-lover

A 32-YEAR-OLD Glendale man is in soup after breaking Cottco Company’s gate locks and gaining entry to see his ex-girlfriend.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts today where Felix Chiwere appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

Chiwere pleaded not guilty to malicious damage of property and assault charges.

He was granted $15000 bail and is expected back in court on May 2.

Prosecutor Ms Precious Khanye alleged on March 15 the accused proceeded to Cottco Company where he broke two gate locks after a misunderstanding with the company’s security.

After a forceful entry, he saw his ex-girlfriend who is an employee of Cottco Company inside and assaulted her.

A police report was filed leading to his arrest.- Byo 24 News

