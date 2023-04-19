Matebeleland Teachers Dragged to Attend #Teachers4ED Meetings

School teachers in Matabeleland say they have been forced to attend what unions feel are Zanu PF indoctrination workshops organised under the partisan #Teachers4ED banner.

The workshops, according to sources, are being facilitated by army officers and Zanu PF officials.

Schools in Insiza district, Matabeleland South were reportedly forced to each provide two teachers while it was also made compulsory for headmasters and their deputies to attend.

The workshop took place at Pangani Training Centre in Filabusi from April 14 to 15.

According to sources, schools were forced to pay an attendance fee of US$25 per teacher while a fee of just US$5 was accepted from those already carrying #Teachers4ED identification cards.

#Teachers4ED, named around President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s initials, is a platform formed by pro-Zanu PF individuals to rally support for the Zimbabwe incumbent’s reelections ambitions.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one schoolteacher who attended the Filabusi workshop said attendees were taken through Zanu PF ideology and the educators’ role towards organising support for Mnangagwa in elections due not later than August this year.

“We were lectured about party ideology, the Zimbabwe economy, and our role as teachers in the upcoming elections.

“They said we need to influence the general populace to vote for the ruling party.

