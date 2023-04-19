Mnangagwa Allies In Doldrums
19 April 2023
ZANU PF Primary Elections rerun preliminary results.
as announced by ZANU PF NPC Dr Mike Bimha, subject to confirmation by the politburo on a date to be announced
Winners
Churu constituency- Fundukwa Ephraim
Mbare Constituency- Matinyanya Martin
Zvimba West – Mercy Dinha
Gokwe Nembudziya- Flora Buka
Youth quota
Bulawayo Province Mututsa Munashe
Harare Gapa Luckmore
Manicaland. Stanley Sakupwanya
Mashonaland central. Emmerson Raradza
Mashonaland East Mudowo Tawanda
Mash West Ziyambi Mutsawashe
Masvingo Naledi Maunganidze
Matebeleland North Thubelihle Duke Ncube
Matebeland South Tinashe Mushipe
Midlands Kudakwashe Mnangagwa
Spare Sithole is the ruling party’s candidate for Insiza following the withdrawal of Andrew Langa.- ZBC News