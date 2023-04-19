Mnangagwa Allies In Doldrums

ZANU PF Primary Elections rerun preliminary results.

as announced by ZANU PF NPC Dr Mike Bimha, subject to confirmation by the politburo on a date to be announced

Winners

Churu constituency- Fundukwa Ephraim

Mbare Constituency- Matinyanya Martin

Zvimba West – Mercy Dinha

Gokwe Nembudziya- Flora Buka

Youth quota

Bulawayo Province Mututsa Munashe

Harare Gapa Luckmore

Manicaland. Stanley Sakupwanya

Mashonaland central. Emmerson Raradza

Mashonaland East Mudowo Tawanda

Mash West Ziyambi Mutsawashe

Masvingo Naledi Maunganidze

Matebeleland North Thubelihle Duke Ncube

Matebeland South Tinashe Mushipe

Midlands Kudakwashe Mnangagwa

Spare Sithole is the ruling party’s candidate for Insiza following the withdrawal of Andrew Langa.- ZBC News

