SADC Says Zim Ready For Elections

THE Southern African Development Community, (SADC) says Zimbabwe is ready to hold general elections this year, with all the ingredients for peaceful, transparent, and credible elections in place.

Zimbabwe is getting ready for the elections which are expected to be held in either July or August this year, and this has attracted the attention of the region after the SADC Electoral Advisory Council flew into Zimbabwe for a pre-election assessment.

The Advisory Council met SADC diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe to get a better understanding of developments on the ground with the diplomats indicating that Zimbabwe is ready for the elections.

DRC Ambassador to Zimbabwe His Excellency Mipwele Michel said, “We have seen that there is security and peace in Zimbabwe that’s why elections can take place without any disturbance.”

“Our position is that elections will take place in a hood manner, free, fair, and Democratic. We had several meetings with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and he assured us that we believe and trust him. To the Zimbabwean people, peaceful and tranquil elections will develop the country,” he said.

Namibia Charge D’ Affairs in Zimbabwe Ms Zemha Gawahas said, “The meeting went very well and SADC Ambassadors were happy to meet SADC EAC. We support the election process in Zimbabwe and together we call and echo the voice of the President of Zimbabwe for peaceful elections.

“We are happy to support the Republic of Zimbabwe during this time. Yes, definitely Zimbabwe is ready for elections, I think all of the structures have been put in place by ZEC and all the stakeholders and it is really an exciting time to have these elections and we stand behind the Republic of Zimbabwe.”

“This is the common hope of SADC, we want peace and tranquillity to prevail, am sure the Second Republic will ensure that there is peace and transparency and most of the ideals of an election will be upheld,” she added.

SADC Electoral Advisory Council Chairperson, Justice Ticheme Dlamini said the meeting was fruitful and is convinced the election will be peaceful after getting assurance from key stakeholders.

The SADC Electoral Advisory Council held meetings with all key stakeholders from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to opposition political parties and the media as part of the pre-election assessment process.- ZBC News

