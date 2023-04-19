Wiwa Detention: Mnangagwa Under Spotlight

Spread the love

CCC Namibia applauds the PDM President, McHenry Venaani for exhibiting solidarity with Hon Job Sikhala.

17 April 2023

Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) Namibia expresses extraordinary gratitude to the organic leader of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), President McHenry Venaani for picturing the dire need to offer solidarity to the victims of state repression in the motherland such as Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala. Citizens who subscribe to the Yellow Movement led by the pragmatic change champion-in-chief, President Nelson Chamisa appreciate the Pan-African gesture from the leader of the main opposition in the Parliament of the (Land of the Brave), Namibia.

On his official Twitter handle, the vibrant leader noted that the Popular Democratic Movement penned a letter to President Hage in his capacity as SADC Chair Troika Organ of Politics, Defence and Security to release CCC MP Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala who has endured state-sponsored incarceration on concocted charges. He went on to express his wish for Zimbabwe free, fair, credible, and unfettered elections in the impending watershed plebiscite. Citizens resident in Namibia urge SADC countries to amplify their revolutionary voices against authoritarianism in Zimbabwe, Eswatini, DRC, Malawi, etc so that residents can enjoy their democratic freedoms.

Moreover, the way Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala is being treated by the state makes him an undoubted political prisoner who is being tortured for defending the vulnerable. Yesterday, change seekers were perturbed to hear that the prisoner of conscience has been slapped with another charge as if the current persecution by prosecution is not enough. The ruthless Harare regime laid new frivolous charges against him for allegedly “Disorderly Conduct” and he will appear in Court 12 for this novel case on 20 April 2023, bringing his trumped-up charges to four (4), on which has been denied bail. We encourage citizens to flood the captured courts demanding the immediate release of Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala on the Court day in question.

Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia Rundu Branch interim chairperson, Dr. Simbarashe Ndoda thanked President McHenry Venaani for listening to the plea on the issue of the gross abuse of human rights to be tabled before SADC by our main opposition leader in Parliament. He went on to declare that Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala a political prisoner who is illegally imprisoned for speaking strongly against the butchery of the late Moreblessing Ali, may her dear soul rest in protest. Namibia district shall continue to demand justice for Sikhala, the gruesomely murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali who is yet to be buried since May 2022 and the victims of the dictatorship in Zimbabwe.

What boggles the minds of constitutional democrats in Namibia is that even those who committed serious crimes such as stock theft, murder, rape, robbery, looters, corrupters, gold thieves, etc are given bail and some are acquitted but the Hon Mp and officer of the court has been denied bail more than 12 times since the 14th of June 2022. Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala now needs solidarity from all corners of the world. Regional leaders should jet in to bring an abrupt end to the arbitrary detentions, banning of political rallies, and private meetings by the alternative government.

In a nutshell, apart from the powerful spirit of Ubuntu and true Pan-Africanism exhibited by the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) President, CCC celebrates the engagement undertaken between President Nelson Chamisa’s delegation and the SADC secretariat. We hope that this time our regional body will not continue with their habitual Big Brother politics. We anticipate a transformed regional organization with the new quest to observe free, fair, and credible elections immune from rigging, politically motivated violence, media capture, and private voters roll only to mention a few so that we will be able to avert successive disputed elections in July\August 2023.

FreeJobSaroWiwaSikhala

WeDemandFree,Fair,CredibleElections

ArrestGoldMafia

CCC Namibia Rundu

Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...