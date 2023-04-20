Econet Increases Prices

Econet will tomorrow, 20 April 2023, increase data and SMS bundle tariffs.

The company, without giving figures, revealed the development through a statement posted on Twitter on April 19, 2023.

“Dear Customer, This serves to notify you of the planned changes on our voice, data, and SMS tariffs and bundles prices effective Thursday, 20 April 2023,” read the statement.

The telecommunications giant last increased data and SMS bundles tariff two months ago, in February.

According to the tariff schedule that was effected in February, a daily 10 SMS bundle cost $64.98 up from $51.98, while a weekly 200 SMS bundle was adjusted from $820.07 to $1531.10.

At the same time, prices for application-to-person messaging (A2P), also known as bulk SMS, increased from $2.75 per message to $6.00.

Econet also revised its hourly 1 Gigabyte (GB) bundle to $1 011, from $808.96, with the two hourly 1GB bundle going up to $2 562 from $1 349.68.

The price of Econet’s 8GB Private Wifi bundle was adjusted to $18 557.00, up from $14 845.32. The 15GB Private WiFi bundle, valid for 30 days, was also revised upwards from $26 804.39 to $33 505.50, while the 50GB private WiFi bundle cost $84 351.00, from $67 480.63.-state media

