FIFA Delegation In Zim For Crucial Talks

Spread the love

The Sport and Recreation Commission – SRC – chairman Gerald Mlotshwa has given an update on the meeting with a FIFA delegation.

The delegation, which consists of FIFA senior member associations governance manager Sarah Solemale and FIFA head of development programmes in Africa Solomon Mudege – a Zimbabwean based at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, arrived in the country this week.

The visit by the FIFA officials is meant to help iron out issues affecting the local football.

The country is currently banned from all international football activities due to government’s interference in running the game.

Speaking to The Herald, Mlotshwa said they held a fruitful meeting with the delegation and will have another conference with CAF officials this week.

The SRC boss said: “They have engaged us. We had a very fruitful meeting. We had a very positive meeting.

“The CAF delegation unfortunately didn’t manage to make this meeting, but we are meeting them on Thursday, and there will be further updates coming from that. But everything is quite positive, let’s put it that way.

“I think it means that both sides are committed to finding a solution to the problems bedeviling football in this country.

“It’s always a good thing when people are communicating and are meeting especially physically like this because there’s then a lot of clarity on issues that may not have been clear before.”

The FIFA delegation will also meet the ZIFA board comprising the current and ousted members fronted by Felton Kamambo.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...