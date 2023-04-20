Is Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe Open For Business Mantra Still Relevant ?

OFFICIAL OPENING OF VARUN BEVERAGES EXPANSION INITIATIVES BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT OF ZIMBABWE CDE DR E.D MNANGAGWA

Our friend to all and enermy to none thrust is bringing benefits in manufacturing sector led growth. Capacity utilisation has increased sharply. Made in Zimbabwe products have also increases tremendously. We are now at 81% production levels from around 60% when the Second Republic came in. We value dialogue between industry and commerce. Local authorities should ensure businesses receive good services and should work towards attracting new investors. I challenge Varun to take advantage of over 1 billion people in the African Free Trade area.

We are increasing our participation in the regional and international supply chain. Happy that Zimbabwe and India are developing economic cooperation in various sectors of the economy. India is the 5th largest economy in the world.

Happy that the company has benefitted people interms of employment directly and indirectly. Issuance of mobile beverage dispensing units to our youth and women is commendable. Your entry into the market have helped our people to have access to beverages. I am pleased that you have opened a Pepsi academy. This shows the trust Varun has in future growth

The world is increasing becoming sophisticated I urge our industries to have programs to embrace science and technology as well as innovation to leap frog our country. I have no doubt that we will witness more products from our young people.

We will continue to focus on innovation based industrialisation based on our natural resources. ZIMBABWE is open for business and will continue to be open for business I call upon investors to come and take advantage of opportunities on offer and the peaceful environment that have been created by the Second Republic. It is now my honour and privilege to declare the 5th phase expansion project officially open.

