Local Govt Ministry Official In Court For Fraud

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| A local government ministry official Mlandeli Sayi and Arosume Property Developers accountant Katson Kwaramba appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court facing fraud charges after they connived to repossess 7010 square metres of land belonging to one Absolom Muchandiona on the false pretext that he had not paid development fees.

According to the state, Sayi and Arosume Property Developers generated a letter to Muchandiona indicating that he owed US$236 633.46 which they misrepresented as development fees.

This was despite the accused knowing fully well that Muchandiona had met all his obligations with both Manson Mnaba, Arosume Property Developers and the local government ministry.

Sayi and Arosume Property Developers proceeded to repossess Muchandiona’s land to another individual named Abraham Murwira despite receiving a letter from the complainant indicating that he had paid development fees in full.

Investigations by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) later established that Muchandiona had paid intrinsic value of the land and development fees in full.

As a result of Sayi and Arosume Property Developers action, Muchandiona suffered prejudice of US$46 518.00 and ZWL$103 500.00 respectively.

Meanwhile, Sayi has another pending case before the Harare Magistrates court where is accused of criminal abuse of office resulting in the state losing almost US$1.2 Million in an urban land deal.

According to the state, Sayi secretly sold 50 residential stands from Carrick Creagh, Borrowdale set aside by the local government as collateral security.

After selling the 50 residential stands in US dollars, Sayi proceeded to pay the local government ministry in local currency.

ZACC is investigating numerous cases received from Carrick Creagh residents regarding suspected connivance between Arosume Property Development and Local Government Ministry.

Sayi and Kwaramba were granted free bail.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...