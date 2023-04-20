Manhunt For Fraudsters

By A Correspondent- Police have launched a manhunt for two suspected fraudsters who allegedly defrauded 70 people of approximately US$300 000.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Andy Baleni (aka Mambo Ndini) and Tinashe Zimunya used social media and radio stations to advertise cement which they said was on special offer.

Prospective customers were asked to pay for the cement with promises that the consignment would be delivered within seven days. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with fraud cases involving the purported sale of cement “on special offer” to unsuspecting members of the public through advertisements on social media and radio stations by a company known as Koffie and King Hardware allegedly situated at 10 Mbuya Nehanda Street, Harare.

The suspects, Andy Baleni also known as Mambo Ndini whose last known address is Flat 3 Glen Lorne, Chishawasha, Harare and Tinashe Zimunya advertised cement on radio and social media platforms at very low prices and alleged special offers thereby luring the unsuspecting transacting public.

Delivery of the purported cement was said to be done within seven (7) days after payment for the consignment.

Resultantly, more than seventy (70) victims fell for the scam and were defrauded approximately USD$300 000-00.



The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons.



We continue to implore members of the public to exercise due diligence before making any payments as this scam is now pointing fingers at the possibility of a pyramid scheme through the alleged sale of cement.

Arguably, thousands of Zimbabweans have fallen victim to fraudsters over the years. Here are some ways to identify a fraudster:

Fraudsters may exhibit unusual or suspicious behavior, such as being evasive or avoiding direct questions.

Fraudsters may create a sense of urgency and pressure to act quickly without giving you time to think or do proper research.

Fraudsters may demand payment or financial information before providing goods or services.

