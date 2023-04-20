Maruwa Disappointed…

Spread the love

Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa expressed his disappointment after seeing his charges failed to win their first silverware of the season.

Dembare lost 5-4 on penalties to bitter rivals Highlanders in the 2023 Independence Cup final that was played at Mt Darwin High School in Mt Darwin on Tuesday.

The game had ended goalless at full-time with the Harare giants finishing the regulation time with a numerical advantage after Bosso’s Andrew Mbeba received a red card in the first half.

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Paga, who had come on as second half substitute was the villain for the Glamour Boys as he was the only player to miss his spot kick in the penalty shootout.

The miss saw Highlanders crowned the winners for a successive time.

Speaking after the match, Maruwa said: “They (Highlanders) were a man short, and we needed to pile pressure on them.

“We tried but failed to score the goal which could have made the difference. I am very disappointed.

“It was a good game of football here in Mt Darwin. The people enjoyed watching these two giants trade blows.

“But the disappointing thing is that we failed to win. Our fans wanted us to win and we failed. It’s hurting but football is always like that.”- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...