Mnangagwa: We Will Build Own Country

Spread the love

HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT OF ZIMBABWE CDE DR E.D MNANGAGWA OFFICIALLY OPENS KENNETH KAUNDA OUTPATIENTS DEPARTMENT, SEKURU MAFIDHI AND MBUYA MHURAI MNANGAGWA WARDS AT MUDUVURI PAN AFRICAN REFERRAL HOSPITAL

Vice President of Zimbabwe and Minister of Health and Child Care Cde CDGN Chiwenga

The opening of this hospital is testimony of the good policies being implemented by the President. This initiative is a milestone in Government thrust to improve health access to our people.

The NDS1 identifies health and we’ll being of the people as one of the key pillar of development. The Bible in James says the good you do to others will come back to you. What we see here are results of the philanthropic work which the President is doing which inspired Cde Muduvuri.

We want to thank you Cde Muduvuri. We have declared zero tolerance against drug and substances abuse. Government should collectively join the fight against drug abuse.

The country will be having elections very soon. We want to encourage our people to observe peace during the period, this is critical for us to build our country. ZANU PF encourages

people to engage in business and to build our country despite our disabilities.

NyikaInovakwaNeveneVayo

IlizweLakhiwaNgabanikaziBalo

Distributed by

ZANU PF HEADQUARTERS INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY DEPARTMENT

Follow us:

Website:www.zanupf.org.zw Facebook: ZANU PF PARTY

Twitter: @ZANUPF_Official

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...