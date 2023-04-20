Nakamba’s Luton Town In Playoffs

Sky Bet Championship side Luton Town, home to Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, have secured a Premier League play-off place with three games to spare.

Rob Edwards’ charges confirmed their play off place, after coming from behind to force a 1-1 draw at Reading last night.

Nakamba, who is on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season and was at some point described as the missing piece of the puzzle in Luton’s quest for promotion, was brilliant again in the Hatters engine room.

Edwards hailed his side’s fighting spirit.

“I’m really proud of the lads in there tonight,” he told the club’s website after last night’s game.

“I know the sending off changed the game to give us probably then complete domination and control, they still obvious retained a threat on the counter attack, but I felt with 11 men, especially in the first half, I thought we were really good, really dominant, had loads of control.

“It was similar to Saturday, we were really building up and it looked like the goal was coming. We created some really big chances, unfortunately we couldn’t get one before half-time.

“The goal we conceded, Andy Carroll’s been doing that for years, at the highest level as well. There was a little block, he gets away and we conceded from a corner. It’s something for us to look at and be better from, but the lads, they just never give up, never give up.

“I’m really pleased with everyone out on the pitch, but then the changes really gave us a fresh impetus and some new ideas, a little bit more creativity in certain aspects of the pitch,” added Edwards.- Soccer24 News

