Rodrygo Shines

Spread the love

Real Madrid, as usual, are marching on in the UEFA Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team won 2-0 at Chelsea on Tuesday in the quarterfinal second leg to easily advance, 4-0 on aggregate.

Rodyrgo, last season’s semifinal hero against Manchester City, scored twice in this one to set up a likely semifinal against Pep Guardiola and company. City face Bayern Munich on Wednesday, already leading 3-0.

While Karim Benzema wasn’t at his best, he didn’t need to be as space on the wings gave Real the room to exploit, and exploit it they did in another impressive road display. – CBS

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...