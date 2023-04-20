S*x D*g Style Is A Sin, Masvingo Prophet Urges Zimbos to Reject It

Spread the love

The Masvingo preacher and well known spiritualist Prophet Isaac Makomichi has said having dg style during sx is considered a sin and one can go to hell because of it.

Makomichi is known for love potions and charms, he is the one who gives charms to all hot slayqueens around the continent of Africa. He was also a supplier of love charm supplier to the late Moana ( late Ginimbi’s favourite sushi).

The preacher caused people to panic after he claimed that dg sx style is a sin in a same category with murder .

He (Makomichi) also said all Zimbabweans must reject (dog style) as it is the devil’s style targeting to destroy marriages.

“[20/04, 15:34] +263 77 746 9342: Some sex styles are evil,married guys must be careful; Some girlfriends perform such styles to confuse varume so that unoramba your wife uchiti haabatsiri especially that one called dog,don’t compare your wife nepfambi.” Makomichi posted on newsroom WhatsApp platform.

One senior and a well respected madzibaba Moses also said some sex styles are being used by prostitutes to convince guys to leave their marriages.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...