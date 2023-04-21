Harare Man Hauled To Court Over R_ape

Spread the love

A 49 year old Harare man yesterday appeared in court for allegedly rɑp!ng his niece, who is now 18 several times.

He appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with rɑpǝ and was remanded on bail of $200 000 to May 29.

The State alleges that in 2012, the girl was playing and the uncle went with her into his bedr00m and rɑpǝd her.

It is further alleged that sometime in 2015, the girl was slǝǝping in the dining room when the uncle returned from work, and he rɑpǝd her again. In both instances the girl was well below the age of consent.

The court heard that the uncle continued to ƨǝxuɑlly assault the girl on several occasions until she told him that if he continued, she would reveal the assaults to his wife. The uncle then stopped the rɑpǝ.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...