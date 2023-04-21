President Chamisa Confronts Mnangagwa Over Wiwa Detention

Tinashe Sambiri

There is no independence when Job Sikhala and several political activists are languishing in prison.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday.

The CCC leader also paid tribute to the gallant veterans of the liberation struggle.

“We salute the gallant citizens who fought for our independence. That independence is yet to come. It’s not yet #Uhuru. True #Independence a happy and prosperous Zimbabwe for everyone is definitely coming! Get ready. All citizens, political prisoners @JobSikhala1 must be free,” said President Chamisa.

“THERE WILL BE CHANGE IN ZIMBABWE! Change is coming. Get ready citizens of this blessed nation,” added the CCC leader.

