Pressure Group Challenges Government To Stop Seizing Villagers Land

Spread the love

Women in Governance and Peacebuilding organisation has condemned Government for distributing grazing lands to home seekers.

During the meeting facilited by Women in Governance and Peacebuilding at Rutenga Business Center villagers said that their livestock will soon have no grazing land as much of the

reserved land was being sold to the highest bidder.

Women in Governance and Peacebuilding members urged the local authorities to help and protect grazing lands .

” Here in Mwenezi we have a huge herd and if

we do not leave the grazing lands what will happen to that herd?

Women in Governance and Peacebuilding is worried with the dispute between home seekers,

who are encroaching grazing lands .If the local authorities fail to resolve the matter, the Women in Governance and Peacebuilding is going to take an action,” the organisation said in a statement.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...