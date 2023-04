Security Guard Nabbed Over Firearm Negligence

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Police in Glendale arrested a security guard, Edwin Tafi (40), on 9 April for failure to secure a firearm.

“The suspect, who is a security guard, allegedly lost a browning pistol loaded with a magazine of five rounds at Tsungubvi Bus Termini,” police on their Twitter handle.

“Meanwhile, police have since recovered the pistol,” read another tweet on the official police Twitter handle.

— Chronicle

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...